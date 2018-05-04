Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be surrounded by lots of love on their wedding day. And while Harry has chosen big brother Prince William as his best man, Meghan has decided no to have a maid of honor.

“She has a very close-knit circle of friends and she didn’t want to choose one over another,” a palace spokesman said on Friday. “All have been actively involved in helping her prepare for the day and will be there in the days beforehand. She’s very happy to have their support.”

Meghan will not have a traditional American-style bridal party — royal weddings usually have younger attendants who serve as page boys and bridesmaids. The palace revealed that Meghan will be joined by her little bridal party members (Prince George and Princess Charlotte are expected to have roles!) before she walks into the chapel. The names of her page boys and bridesmaids will be released in the days before the wedding.

Matt Dunham/AP/REX/Shutterstock

While it was speculated that she might have a maid of honor — as sister-in-law-to-be Kate Middleton did with her own sister, Pippa Middleton — Meghan has chosen to have her closest friends by her side on her big day in an unofficial capacity. So, who is a member of that inner circle?

George Pimentel/WireImage

Jessica Mulroney, who is among Meghan’s closest friends from Toronto, is a stylist who is married to the son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney. She has become Meghan’s go-to gal for all things fashion, coordinating her pre and post-Harry looks. We also know she already has Harry’s stamp of approval: The trio hung out in a private box (along with pal Markus Anderson and Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland) at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto.

Lindsay Roth Casey Kelbaugh

Meghan and Lindsay Roth met as students at Northwestern University and have been friends for over a decade. “We’re the kind of friends who can be 3,000 miles away and still be talking about or thinking the same thing, and even texting each other the same thing at the same time miles away,” Roth told PEOPLE of her friendship with Markle in March 2017. Meghan was also Roth’s own maid of honor a few years back.

Meghan Markle and Misha Nonoo Andrew Toth/Getty

Fashion designer Misha Nonoo, who was previously married to Alexander Gilkes, a friend of Harry’s, is rumored to have been the mystery matchmaker who set up Meghan and Harry on a blind date in July 2016. (The other woman is reportedly introduced the pair is mutual friend Violet von Westenholz.) She first met Meghan at a lunch in Miami, and they quickly became fast friends. “I love her to death,” Nonoo told the Evening Standard. “She is the coolest girl in the world.”

Meghan Markle/Instagram

Meghan’s good friend, actress Priyanka Chopra, had already confirmed she wasn’t a bridesmaid, but she is attending the wedding — and even admitted she hasn’t found a dress yet! “I’m more stressed out about those little hats! How do those things stay [on]?” she admitted on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday.