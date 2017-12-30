Meghan Markle's Surprising New Year's Resolutions Revealed — and Why She Decided to Give Them Up

Meghan Markle has some wise words for those of you who might be tempted to make New Year’s resolutions this year — don’t!

In a post written on her now defunct blog The Tig in January 2016, Markle revealed that she had a tendency to make the same resolutions every year.

“Run a marathon. Stop biting my nails. Stop swearing. Re-learn French. These make my New Year’s resolution list nearly (AKA actually every) single year,” the then-34-year-old wrote, adding that she’d never managed to achieve a single one of those goals.

“The marathon hasn’t happened. The swearing comes in lulls triggered by being overworked or feeling mighty cheeky after a couple drinks,” she added. “Then there’s the French – a language I studied through high school and then lost as I immersed myself in speaking Spanish with the Argentinians during my stint in Buenos Aires. I have put my little Rosetta Stone headset in my eager ears every year, resolving to do interviews en français, but much to my chagrin, it hasn’t stuck.”

“And when it comes to the biting of the nails – well, it still happens with a turbulent flight or a stressful day. It’s unladylike. But then again, so is the swearing. Dammit,” she continued.

But in 2016, Markle decided that instead of setting herself up for another year of disappointment, she wanted to approach the new year a little differently.

“This year, I resolve not to have a resolution,” she wrote.

“For this new year, the only thing I aim to do is to approach life playfully. To laugh and enjoy, to keep my standards high but my level of self-acceptance higher,” she continued.

“My New Year’s resolution is to leave room for magic. To make my plans, and be okay if they sometimes break. To set my goals, but to be open to change,” Markle added, before inviting her readers to do the same.

And just a few months after Markle resolved to “leave room for magic,” she wound up meeting the man she would eventually become engaged to, Prince Harry, on a blind date. The couple announced their engagement on Nov. 27.

The pair will officially tie the knot on Saturday, May 19.