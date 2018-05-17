Meet the Parents! Meghan Markle's Mom Doria Has Tea with Prince Charles and Camilla in Their Home

Meghan Markle‘s mom and Prince Harry‘s dad are getting to know each other ahead of the royal wedding.

Doria Ragland, Meghan’s mother, arrived in London on Wednesday after flying in from Los Angeles. Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall invited Ragland to their London home, Clarence House, for tea on Wednesday afternoon, PEOPLE confirms.

Harry and Meghan joined their parents for Doria’s first ever meeting with the royal couple, which is likely one of the first things Doria, 61, did after arriving in London. Before the wedding takes place on Saturday, Doria will also have a chance to meet Queen Elizabeth.

Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, was originally supposed to be present at these meetings as well. But on Tuesday, he announced that he will not be able to attend the wedding due to medical issues: He said he successfully underwent heart surgery on Wednesday. The news came after days of back-and-forth about his attendance at the wedding. On Monday, he said he would not attend in order to avoid embarrassing his daughter and the royal family after it was revealed that he staged photos with a paparazzi agency. Earlier on Tuesday, he said he had changed his mind and hoped to attend the wedding, and later backtracked his statement after he said his doctors told him he would need to have surgery that week.

On Thursday, Meghan released a statement confirming her father’s absence at her nuptials.

“Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health,” she said. “I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday.”

With just two days to go before the wedding, Meghan and Harry headed to Windsor Castle on Thursday afternoon for their wedding rehearsal. Meghan and her mother will spend the night before the wedding at the nearby Cliveden House Hotel.