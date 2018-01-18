Ultra Chic or Fashion Faux Pas? Yes, Meghan Markle Wore Two Different Earrings Today

Meghan Markle is setting new style norms for the royal family with every official appearance.

She uses full-sized handbags rather than itty bitty clutches as typically preferred by her future sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. Her hairstyle of choice is a messy bun, rather than a perfectly coiffed blowout. And now, she’s daring to go where no royal has gone before: She wore mismatched earrings for an official engagement.

Meghan's Gabriela Artigas earrings NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

The earrings in question are the Gabriela Artigas Triple Shooting Star Earrings and the Zofia Day Dash Ear Studs. She’s wearing one of the Gabriela Artigas earrings in her left ear, with the Zofia pair in her right. The first is a bit bigger, a style featuring three varying-sized stars next to one another in gold. The latter is a V-shaped stud covered in pavé diamonds.

A closer look at Meghan's Zofia earrings Chris Jackson/Getty

Zofia Day is one of Meghan’s go-to jewelry brands, and these earrings in particular are a favorite. She wore them on the cover of Vanity Fair for their October 2017 issue, and to the Invictus Games in September 2017. They also make her other diamond ring, which she’s been spotted wearing on her right hand on several occasions. That style is the brand’s Bar Stack Ring in 14-karat yellow gold. Gabriela Artigas is a fitting choice for Meghan, too — the brand is based out of her hometown, Los Angeles.

She wore the mismatched set on a visit to Cardiff, Wales with fiancé Prince Harry. The couple chatted with locals before entering Cardiff Castle. It’s Meghan’s first official visit to Wales. Along with her differing earrings, she wore a Stella McCartney coat, Hiut Denim jeans and a Theory blazer for the occasion.

Royal or not, wearing mismatched earrings is a bold fashion choice. Some would even call it a faux pas (if it’s even possible that Meghan could have one of those!).

One thing’s for sure: Meghan is changing the royal fashion game.