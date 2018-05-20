Yes, Meghan Markle's Bridal 'Messy Bun' Was Supposed to Come Loose, Says Her Hairdresser

Meghan Markle can’t resist a messy bun — even on her wedding day!

The royal bride’s signature look was front and center as she walked down the aisle to wed Prince Harry on Saturday at St. George’s Chapel.

“It’s a messy bun, we call it. Messy in a controlled way — making sure it doesn’t become a whole mess after a few hours!” her wedding hairdresser, Serge Normant, said Sunday at Kensington Palace in London.

The New York-based hair stylist, who was born and raised in Paris, said the look was achieved within 45 minutes to an hour.

“Her style is so easy and not contrived,” said Normant, who met Meghan through friends last year. “I wasn’t about reinvention. She has a beautiful head of hair and is gorgeous, so it was just easy.”

And Normant had another Hollywood star in mind when it came to working with Meghan. “I always think of Audrey Hepburn — little ‘60s things. I didn’t want to do anything set in a time frame — too much volume — that would look retro, I just wanted a loose and easy look, which is why we chose that loose bun.”

The key to Meghan’s bridal look? Hair pins.

“I just used long, regular pins,” he said. “Things that you could just find in the shop for a few pounds. People could recreate it at home, absolutely, maybe even better!”

As for the actual process, Normant says he used a few products, including “a little mousse, a little texturizing product just to make it look a bit more shiny.”

“I dried it with a round brush and then used a little iron on the edges just to give it texture. And then put it up. Poof!” he said.

As for the romantic strands of hair that fell around Meghan’s face during the service, Normant said, “I really wanted it to be loose. There were a lot of little bits [around her face]. I wanted her to be able to tuck it behind her ears if she wanted to do, because that is what she normally does.”

And Meghan was just as pleased with the final look as Normant. “She was thrilled, very happy,” he said.