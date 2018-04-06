Heels vs. Sneakers! Comparing Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's Signature Track Styles

Track and field chic!

Meghan Markle hit the track in a pair of sky-high heels on Friday as she and Prince Harry attended the U.K. team trials for the Invictus Games at the University of Bath Sports Training Village. The 2018 games will kick off in Sydney on October 20.

The royal bride-to-be dressed up her casual Invictus Games polo with a chic olive green trench coat from Babaton by Aritzia (shop a similar style here) and black bootcut jeans from her go-to brand, Mother Denim

Meghan opted for a much different track style than her future sister-in-law Kate Middleton did when she joined Prince William for training day for the Heads Together team ahead of the London Marathon in February 2017.

Chris Jackson/Getty; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

While they both rocked a pair of slim-fit black jeans, Kate went for a more athletic look in a fitted red puffer jacket over a black turtleneck. And she swapped her usual pumps for comfy New Balance trainers as she raced William around the track.

Kate Middleton in February 2017 Danny Martindale/WireImage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty

And while Kate pulled her signature blowout into a low ponytail, Meghan kept her long locks loose.

Harry and Meghan plan to spend the day watching the trials and meeting with athletes who hope to represent the United Kingdom at the games in Sydney. This year, some 400 veterans will compete for 72 spots on the team to participate in the games.

The couple, who are set to tie the knot on May 19, looked relaxed and at ease as they chatted with athletes on the field. In this week’s issue of PEOPLE, a palace source says, “Meghan is going to be a force. She will help him really define his role and relate to the public in a way that he wouldn’t have been able to do before. It was worth the wait.”