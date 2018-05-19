Royal Wedding Flashback! See Kate Middleton's 2011 Reception Dress Next to Meghan Markle's

Party princesses!

After their luncheon reception hosted by the Queen at Windsor Castle, newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle changed into their party clothes for their more intimate, private reception at Frogmore House.

Meghan transformed from a regal bride into a chic newlywed, stunning in a custom silk Stella McCartney evening dress in “lily white” featuring a high halter neck and sexy open back.

It was reminiscent of Kate Middleton‘s quick change into a white satin strapless evening gown after her April 2011 wedding. Her glam gown featured a circle skirt and diamante detailing around the waist. She accessorized the look with a simple white shrug.

Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 and Kate Middleton on April 29, 2011 STEVE PARSONS/AFP/Getty Images; John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate let her hair down from her half-updo earlier in the day, while Meghan went for a sexy updo.

Hosted by Prince Charles at Frogmore House on the castle grounds (where the couple took their stunning engagement photos), Meghan and Harry’s second evening reception will be attended by 200 close friends and family.

Located about a mile from Windsor Castle, Frogmore is also known for its beautiful gardens and the royal Mausoleum where Queen Victoria and Prince Albert are buried.

“Windsor is a very special place for Prince Harry, and he and Ms. Markle have regularly spent time there during the last year,” a Kensington Palace spokesman previously said.