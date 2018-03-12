Meghan Markle Just Sang 'God Save the Queen' at Church Service with the Queen

Meghan Markle hasn’t missed a beat when it comes to her royal duties!

The future royal bride-to-be was caught on camera singing along to the national anthem, “God Save the Queen,” during the Commonwealth Day church service at Westminster Abbey on Monday. And she gave a flawless performance as she sang along with the congregation as her future grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth, arrived at the Abbey.

The British National Anthem is sung by the congregation in the presence of The Queen. #CommonwealthDay pic.twitter.com/qc2cf3osF8 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 12, 2018

Twitter took notice of her rendition, praising her for a job well done.

Meghan Markle definitely knows the words to God Save the Queen and was singing it at #CommonwealthDay service — WriteRoyalty (@WriteRoyalty) March 12, 2018

Good to see Meghan singing national anthem. Wonder if she knows the second and third verses – none of us Brits do! https://t.co/b83ymTQZni — phil dampier (@phildampier) March 12, 2018

Meghan is singing along to the national anthem and I may cry #MeghanMarkle #CommonwealthDay pic.twitter.com/iuuA3Y2HxA — Meghan Maven (@MeghanMaven) March 12, 2018

After Meghan’s engagement to Prince Harry in November, the royal family announced that she intends to become a citizen of the United Kingdom after she weds.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty

A spokesperson for the family said it’s “too early to say” if Markle will retain her American citizenship after she becomes a British citizen. While she’s going through the process to become a British citizen, she will remain an American citizen.