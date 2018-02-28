Meghan Markle Just Called Her Bond with William, Kate and Harry ‘Togetherness at Its Finest’

The royal ties that bind!

At their first official engagement together on Wednesday, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared laughs, smiles and an easy camaraderie.

In between sharing their plans for the first annual Royal Foundation Forum, Harry and Meghan also opened up about the couples’ shared bond.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and Prince William at the Royal Foundation event on Feb. 28, 2018. REX/Shutterstock

“We have different opinions and they work really well [together],” Harry said, adding, “Working as family does have its challenges; of course it does” — prompting laughs from many in the room.

REX/Shutterstock

“[I think] the fact that everybody is laughing shows they know exactly what’s it like,” he continued. “But we are stuck together for the rest of our lives.”

To which Meghan then replied, “Togetherness at its finest.”

Meghan is clearly excited about joining in the collaborative effort alongside Kate, Harry and William for their joint causes @people pic.twitter.com/WxCCjyWbmV — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) February 28, 2018

Today’s event marked the first time all four have appeared together at an official royal event. They were last all seen together on Christmas morning when they walked to church with the rest of the family alongside Queen Elizabeth.