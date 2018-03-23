Meghan Markle Just Broke Another Royal Hair Rule Today

First there was the messy bun, and now Meghan Markle is sporting another unconventional royal hairstyle: the side bun.

And it was the perfect ‘do to battle against the windy weather as she and Prince Harry stepped out for a day of engagements in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Friday

The royal bride-to-be tucked her brunette locks into a messy low side bun, which was swept to one side, giving it a more romantic look.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Karwai Tang/WireImage

Meghan has been setting her own fashion rules since she was welcomed into the royal family fold. From forgoing stockings to carrying oversized purses, she is going her own way. In January, she sported a hairstyle that almost every woman can relate to: the messy bun.

Whereas future sister-in-law Kate Middleton is rarely without her signature blowout or impeccably styled updo (complete with hairnet!), Meghan has showed off her laid-back California style with on-the-go hairstyles.

Meghan has perfected the low-maintenance look. She recently debuted subtle red highlights, which was the perfect way to add a little dimension to her natural dark shade.

“Meghan’s color looks natural, healthy and is low maintenance,” Rona adds. “Her color is great for a woman on the go, youthful for brunettes in darker shades and easy to maintain,” celebrity hair color expert and co-owner of Lukaro Salon, Rona O’Connor, recently told PEOPLE.