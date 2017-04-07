Meghan Markle Shuts Down Her Lifestyle Website, The Tig, Amid Prince Harry Romance: ‘It’s Time to Say Goodbye’

It’s the end of an era for Meghan Markle.

The Suits actress, who has been dating Prince Harry for several months, announced Friday that she has shut down her lifestyle website, The Tig. The site was created in 2014.

Markle announced the news in a post on The Tig’s homepage, as well as on Instagram.

“After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it’s time to say goodbye to The Tig,” she wrote. “What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity. You’ve made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy. Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being ‘the change you wish to see in the world.’ Above all, don’t ever forget your worth – as I’ve told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough. Thank you for everything.”

Markle signed the note with an “xx” to her supporters.

Markle started The Tig three years ago as a place to share various aspects of her life and the things that inspire her — in particular, food and travel. The name is inspired by the wine Tignanello, which Markle told Tory Daily is synonymous for “getting it.”

“Tignanello is a full-bodied red wine that I tried about seven years ago,” she said. “In wine circles, it is nicknamed ‘Tig.’ It was my first moment of getting it — I finally understood what people meant by the body, structure, finish, legs of wine. The TIG is my nickname for me getting it. Not just wine, but everything.”

Markle has been traveling the world recently with Harry. They took in the sights of Norway this winter and recently soaked up the sun in Jamaica during the wedding of one of Harry’s closest friends.

“Despite the distance, the media attention and everything else, there’s a real ease to their relationship,” a source recently told PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “It just works. They are deeply happy.”