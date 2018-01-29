Meghan Markle Is Expected to Break Protocol at Her Wedding Reception by Giving a Speech

Meghan Markle has never shied away from using her voice — and now her outspoken nature might be on display at her wedding reception.

According to The Sunday Times, Meghan will be giving a speech at her wedding reception this May, a move that’s fairly unprecedented in the royal wedding realm. (In fact, it isn’t very common at non-royal weddings, either!)

Meghan’s toast will be an “affectionate” tribute to new husband Prince Harry and will also be a way for her to say thank you to Queen Elizabeth, who is so kindly hosting the gathering at Windsor Castle, as well as their family and friends, according to the report.

Meghan has plenty of experience speaking in front of a crowd. She starred on the USA show Suits for seven seasons, and gave a powerful speech at the U.N. Women’s 2015 conference. A wedding reception — even one with plenty of royal attendees — will be a smaller stage for her.

Traditionally, the bride’s father will often give a toast at a wedding. And while it’s still not known whether or not Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, will walk her down the aisle (she’s also very close with her mother, Doria Ragland), a source told the Times that Meghan wants to speak for herself at the reception, rather than have her father do the job for her.

“The feeling is if Meghan’s father doesn’t speak for her, she wants to have the chance to thank her husband and everyone who has supported them,” the source says. “Harry thinks it’s a great idea.”

As Harry and Meghan’s wedding reception will be closed to the public, we’ll likely never get to hear the speech for itself if (and when) it happens. When contacted by PEOPLE, Kensington Palace had no comment about the report.

Harry and Meghan will tie the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.