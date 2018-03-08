Meghan Markle Indulged in a Spa-Themed Girlfriend Getaway Ahead of Her Wedding Day

Meghan Markle is getting in a little pampering before her big day.

The royal-to-be escaped to the Soho Farmhouse, a luxury retreat located in the Cotswolds, not too far outside London, for a weekend of pampering and girl time with some of her closest friends, a source confirmed to PEOPLE.

The gathering lasted for three days, with guests arriving on Sunday, Mar. 4, and leaving on Tuesday, Mar. 6.

The five-star hotel has spacious rooms and a spa, called the Cowshed Spa, which offers facials, massages and other treatments. Set in the Cotswolds, photos from Soho House’s Instagram account show it to be a tranquil oasis away from the city, complete with an on-property lake, tennis courts and more.

Soho Farmhouse is a fitting location for Meghan’s getaway: She’s close friends with Markus Anderson, the director of the Soho House, and Meghan and Harry were spotted having dinner at the luxury club’s London location in February 2017. In the summer of 2016 (when the couple first began dating), Meghan shared a photo from the Soho Farmhouse with friend and Made in Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh.

Meghan’s had a busy week: Just a few hours after returning from her country getaway, she was formally baptized and confirmed into the Church of England in a secret ceremony in the Royal Chapel at St. James’s Palace, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. On Thursday, she joined Harry in Birmingham to mark International Women’s Day with a group of tech-savvy teen girls.