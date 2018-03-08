Meghan Markle Hugs 10-Year-Old Girl Who Told Prince Harry She Wants to Be an Actress

Meghan Markle is inspiring the next generation of actresses.

Alongside fiancé Prince Harry, the former Suits star stepped out for a morning of official engagements in Birmingham, England, for International Women’s Day on Thursday. And while meeting a group of well-wishers who had gathered to see the couple, Meghan shared a special moment with a 10-year-old budding actress — and gave her some words of encouragement that will last a lifetime.

During the walkabout upon their arrival, Harry spoke with Sophia Richards, a 10-year-old student at Oasis Academy in Warndon, England. And when Richard told him that she wanted to be an actress when she grows up, Harry quickly reached for his fiancée so she could speak with Richards.

Meghan Markle and Sophia Richards Samir Hussein/WireImage

“Meghan told me that I can achieve whatever I want to achieve,” Sophia said. “And Meghan said she would like to see me on TV when I become an actress.”

The royal-to-be’s words had a big impact on Richards, who says she’ll remember their conversation for the rest of her life.

“It was a dream come true. I will never forget this day,” she said.

Watch: Meghan hugs Sophia Richards, 10, of @OasisWarndon after encouraging the schoolgirl in her dreams of being an actress @people pic.twitter.com/8pUOVFJOFC — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) March 8, 2018

Meghan then gave Richards a hug and Harry brought her back to her classmates.

The royal couple — who are set to tie the knot on May 19 — are spending International Women’s Day together in Birmingham, where they’ll attend a number of events, including one where they’ll work with an organization called Stemettes, which is designed to greater exposure young women and girls to careers in STEM fields. They then met with a group of Coach Core apprentices for a training masterclass. The program helps gives young people more opportunities to become sports coaches and leaders in their communities.