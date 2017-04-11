Meghan Markle Heads to Yoga Class in Toronto Days After Shutting Down Lifestyle Website, The Tig

Meghan Markle is taking advantage of some downtime with her go-to workout.

The actress was spotted heading to a yoga class in Toronto over the weekend, where she’s currently filming the seventh season of her USA show, Suits. She looked stylish and casual for the occasion, wearing a white Barbour rain jacket, a J.Crew striped t-shirt, Under Armour leggings and a Goyard tote.

Her boyfriend, Prince Harry, has also been embracing his athletic side this week — especially his cheerleading skills! The royal made a video to encourage those running the London Marathon in two weeks.

Markle’s yoga excursion marks the first time she has been seen in public since announcing that she’s shutting down her lifestyle website, The Tig. A source told PEOPLE that Markle closed The Tig to allow her more time for her role on Suits, which is now shooting the next season, and her humanitarian work, and says speculation it was related to Prince Harry is false.

“The Tig has been a labor of love for Meghan, but it’s a full-time job,” said the source. “She wants to focus this season of Suits, which just starting filming and spending more time in the field on her philanthropy.”