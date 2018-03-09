Did Meghan Markle Just Get Red Highlights? How to Steal Her New 'Sun-Kissed' Look

Tiara-worthy hair is practically a prerequisite for being a princess.

Just like her future sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, royal bride-to-be Meghan Markle’s glossy brunette hair is sparking envy.

The former Suits star hasn’t altered her signature style too much in recent years (she relaxes her natural curly hair), but on Thursday, she showed off what appeared to be subtle red highlights while in Birmingham with Prince Harry.

The reddish hue was particularly noticeable as she greeted well-wishers outside in the sunlight. And it’s the perfect way to add a little dimension to her natural dark shade, according to celebrity hair color expert and co-owner of Lukaro Salon, Rona O’Connor.

“It allows the hair to reflect dimension, especially on dark brunettes that can tend to look flat,” says Rona, who has worked with Blake Lively, Debra Messing and Bella Thorne.

“Meghan’s color looks natural, healthy and is low maintenance,” Rona adds. “Her color is great for a woman on the go, youthful for brunettes in darker shades and easy to maintain.”

So what does it take to make Meghan’s royal hair fantasy a reality?

“To create a natural sun-kissed or naturally dimensional brunette, choosing a shade one-two shades lighter in a golden brunette will give the look of days spent at the beach,” O’Connor advises, adding that she does not recommend bleach.

“This color result can be achieved with either a dark neutral blonde or light neutral brown shade that is two shades lighter than the base color, used with 20 volume peroxide,” she says.

The low-maintenance look is also ideal when it comes to Meghan’s busy schedule, which is filled with royal engagements.

O’Connor advises painting highlights in ribbons two to three inches from the scalp in an irregular vertical pattern — an inch apart — and framing the face to give long lasting and natural-looking results.

“Subtle highlights are also a great accent for a layered haircut and will show movement in the hair,” says O’Connor.

Perfect for Meghan’s next big move: walking down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle to marry Prince Harry!