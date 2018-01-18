Meghan Markle Gets the Sweetest Group Hug as Prince Harry Jokes, 'She's Mine'

Meghan Markle had no shortage of hugs on Thursday.

For her third outing as a working royal and first official visit to Cardiff, Wales, with fiancé Prince Harry, Meghan got an adorable group hug from school children during a stop at Star Hub, a local community center.

And it was all thanks to Harry!

As the kids gathered around Meghan to say goodbye, Harry couldn’t resist telling them, “Everyone give Meghan a group hug! Go!”

Everyone give Meghan a big group hug, says Harry! How cute is that?! pic.twitter.com/NGfkMaInd7 — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) January 18, 2018

The kids, of course, descended on Meghan. Some children were so excited that they didn’t let go of the future royal. And after a few seconds, Harry took notice and reminded the kids that he’s now the primary receiver of Meghan’s hugs.

“And release,” he joked. “She’s mine.”

Meghan was undeterred, however, and continued to hug the children who were standing around her.

Their stop at Star Hub was the second during Harry and Meghan’s afternoon in Wales. First, they visited Cardiff Castle, where they had the chance to try a cheesy wedding cake.