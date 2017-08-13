Mike Tindall Says Meghan Markle Will Do ‘Absolutely Fine’ as a Part of the Royal Family

Mike Tindall is ready to welcome Meghan Markle into the royal family.

The former rugby player, who wed Prince Harry‘s cousin Zara in 2011, was the first member of the family to speak out on the nearly year-long relationship between Harry, 32, and Markle, 36 — and he isn’t worried about the actress despite the “nerve-racking” experience of dating a royal.

“It comes with a lot of history and the family that it is. It’s obviously nerve-racking,” Tindall, who was born a “commoner” like Markle, told the Sunday People. “But she has been under enough scrutiny and pressure in her day-to-day life so I’m sure she will get through it. She will be fine.”

He continued, “As long as they are both happy that’s all that you can ask for. She’ll do absolutely fine.”

Tindall, 38, shared that he has not yet met Markle but said “it will be nice to meet her.”

At the 2017 Farmfoods British Par 3 golf championship this week, the athlete admitted that he’s a big fan of Markle’s TV show Suits and won’t be afraid to press her for spoilers.

“I’m obviously a big Suits fan,” he said. “It’s a very good show. I will definitely try and get the inside scoop on it.”

Markle and Harry headed off to Africa earlier this month for a safari vacation on her 36th birthday.

“Harry has been planning this holiday for a long time,” a source told The Sun, who obtained photos of the birthday getaway. “He’s made the trip incredibly romantic. They’ll go on boats across the lake, walk in the bush at dawn and camp under the stars.”

The destination is sure to raise some questions: Africa is where Prince William took the then-Kate Middleton to pop the question seven years ago.

Harry has often spoken about his love for Africa, calling it the place where “I feel more like myself than anywhere in the world.”