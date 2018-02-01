Royal life suits Meghan Markle!

The future royal put her Hollywood skills to good use on Thursday when she gave her very first royal speech at the Endeavour Fund Awards, as fiancé Prince Harry watched proudly from the audience.

It was unusual move, considering she’s not yet an official royal, but Meghan took the stage with confidence to hand out one of the awards of the night, which honors the achievements of wounded, injured and sick veterans who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges as part of their recovery and rehabilitation.

Meghan Markle BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty

“I’m truly privileged to be here,” she said before introducing Daniel Claricoates, winner of the Celebrating Excellence Award, recognizing the individual who has best endeavored to achieve excellence in their chosen sport or adventurous challenge.

“Daniel acquired complex post-traumatic stress after multiple tours in Afghanistan with the Royal Marines, during which he was awarded the Military Cross,” she said. “Despite his teammates stating that Daniel’s battle with post-traumatic stress was probably the toughest they have ever seen, Daniel joined “65 Degrees North” in climbing to the summits of the highest mountains in both Africa and Antartica. Daniel now works with children, assisting them to foster their own spirit of adventure through the Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards Team.”

Unusually, since she isn’t yet a member of the Royal Family, #MeghanMarkleis handing out an award tonight @EndeavourFund pic.twitter.com/R36MJIYsfE — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) February 1, 2018

BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty

Meghan looked chic in a tailored black pantsuit from Alexander McQueen, which happens to be the same designer her future sister-in-law Kate Middleton chose to wear Thursday night to dinner at the royal palace in Oslo.

Meghan Markle BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty

Meghan Markle BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty

Harry also gave a speech before handing out the final award of the night.

“Before I announce the winner of the Henry Worsley Award, I am sure you will all join me in saying how moved and inspired we have been by the stories of all those nominated this evening,” he said. “I am fortunate enough to meet many of those who take part in the endeavors that we support and I am continually amazed by the tenacity, fortitude and unshakable humor displayed by the men and women who sign up to run races, cross oceans, climb mountains or take on challenges few would even contemplate.”

“You guys are truly awesome and society needs every single one of you, and it’s up to every single one of us in this room to provide those opportunities for you,” he continued.

Ahead of the awards ceremony, she and Harry attended a reception where they met with the inspiring nominees, as well as participants and key supporters of the Endeavour Fund. The charity was founded in 2012 by the Royal Foundation, which is run by William, Harry and Kate Middleton.

Meghan joined Harry on the judging panel of the Endeavour Fund. “The panel considered some submissions and they went through those with other people, spending a day considering the submissions and helped to make the decisions along with the rest of the panel,” a royal source says.