See Meghan Markle Walk Down the Aisle in a Wedding Dress on Suits

Meghan Markle may be walking down the aisle on May 19 but her Suits character Rachel Zane will likely be doing it first!

One day after the season 7 premiere, viewers were teased with the first sneak peek of Markle’s alter ego in a white gown in first look photos shared by Entertainment Weekly. “It’s gonna be here before we know it,” Zane told Ross of the wedding in Wednesday’s episode.

Longtime fans know that the impending marriage to associate Mike Ross, portrayed by Patrick J. Adams, is a long time coming since the couple first locked eyes nearly seven years ago during the first season. After all, Ross called off their wedding in season 5 due to fears that his fiancée would be marrying a fraud and she wouldn’t be admitted into the Bar.

But in the finale, an unexpected twist forces the wedding to become a priority for Mike and Rachel, according to EW.

“I think Mike and Rachel are two characters that there has never been any question that they’re in love and that they’re meant for each other and that they’re willing to go to great lengths and sacrifice a ton in order to keep their relationship going,” Adams teased about the wedding to The Hollywood Reporter in January, months after Markle’s engagement to Prince Harry was publicly announced in November 2017.

Suits Ian Watson/USA Network

“It just so happens that the timing of how I was feeling [about leaving Suits] and what was going on in Meghan’s life created an opportunity where there was no need to force some conflict or tear Mike and Rachel apart. It allowed us to go onto whatever happens next for Mike and Rachel together.”

Less than a month after her final Suits episode, Markle is set to marry Prince Harry at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Meghan Markle's character Rachel Zane in season 5 USA

Last Thursday, 600 lucky guests were sent wedding invitations to the service and the luncheon in the mail. Following the ceremony, around 200 guests will attend a private reception later that evening given by Prince Charles at Frogmore House on the castle grounds, which is the same location where the couple took their stunning engagement photos.

There’s still no word on who will be in the bridal party or who will take the coveted role of best man.

The two-hour finale of Suits featuring Markle will air Wednesday, April 25 on USA.