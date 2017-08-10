Practicing for a Proposal? See Meghan Markle Play a Shrewd Fiancée on Suits

Practice makes perfect.

While fans speculate over whether Prince Harry will propose to girlfriend Meghan Markle, the actress is busy playing a loyal wife-to-be on TV.

Markle, 36, plays Rachel Zane on Suits, whose betrothed, Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), has been up to some shady business — sneaking out early in the morning, inexplicably passing on dinners and not being where he claims to spend all his time: at work.

In the season 7 episode “Brooklyn Housing,” which aired Wednesday, Rachel calls Mike out on the lies. He then comes clean about working a pro bono wrongful death lawsuit, a move that could cost him his job if his boss finds out after Mike signed an agreement to stop working the case.

“He’s not going to fire me,” Mike assures his fiancée.

“Well, maybe he should,” Markle’s character replies. “You’re taking advantage of his trust — and mine.”

Markle and Prince Harry, her boyfriend of over a year, headed off to Africa earlier this month for a safari vacation on her 36th birthday.

“Harry has been planning this holiday for a long time,” a source told The Sun, who obtained photos of the birthday getaway. “He’s made the trip incredibly romantic. They’ll go on boats across the lake, walk in the bush at dawn and camp under the stars.”

Tomorrow's front page: Besotted Prince Harry wraps an arm around girlfriend Meghan Markle on romantic holiday for her 36th birthday pic.twitter.com/kf6VBiGMog — The Sun (@TheSun) August 4, 2017

The destination is sure to raise some questions: Africa is where Prince William took the then-Kate Middleton to pop the question seven years ago.

Harry has often spoken about his love for Africa, calling it the place where “I feel more like myself than anywhere in the world.”