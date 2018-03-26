Meghan Markle's Favorite Jewelry Designer Predicts the Royal Bride-to-Be's Wedding Style

With just two months to go until Meghan Markle walks down the aisle to marry Prince Harry (and reveal the much-speculated designer of her wedding dress!), her favorite jeweler is making fashion predictions for the big day.

“I’m sure she will go for something that is true to her style and I’m sure it is going to be refined and elegant,” Eva Hartling, vice president of Maison Birks, Meghan’s go-to jewelry brand, tells PEOPLE, adding: “It will probably involve a simple pair of earrings that will bring out her natural beauty, she won’t overdo it.”

Meghan has long been a fan of Birks, having been introduced to the Canadian jewelry brand several years ago by friend and stylist, Jessica Mulroney. Since them, the former Suits star has purchased at least seven pieces (worth almost $20,000) from the high-end jeweler, including a pair of Plaisirs de Birks Yellow Gold and Opal Earrings she wore to announce her engagement to Prince Harry.

Chris Jackson/Getty

“We actually sold out of the opals on our website that same day,” reveals Toronto-based Hartling, whose company saw an increase in traffic of 400 percent after the pictures of Meghan showing off her engagement ring for the very first time went global. “Every time she steps out, the whole world is trying to see what she is wearing — the attention she is attracting is quite a first.”

Meghan also chose to wear Birks on two very significant public outings, wearing her Snowflake Round Jacket Earrings to both the Queen’s Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace and to a church service in Sandringham with the royal family on Christmas Day. “She’ll always choose something on the dainty side, but she always wears it with a lot of personality,” says Hartling. “She wears jewelry in a very contemporary way, so she will layer pieces, wear rings on her thumb finger and her index finger — she is very creative in how she wears jewelry.”

Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Founded in 1879 by silversmith Henry Birks, who was originally from Sheffield in the U.K., the Canadian brand’s heritage is a perfect example in diplomatic dressing for Meghan. And they have their own ties with the British royal family, too. Not only have Queen Elizabeth, Princess Margaret and Princess Grace of Monaco all worn pieces from Birks over the years, but the brand was also granted a Royal Warrant by the Duke of Windsor in 1935. While the warrant no longer remains, Hartling says with pride: “It’s the continuation of a beautiful tradition – we’ve officially come full circle with Meghan so it’s been quite a nice story for the brand.”

Princess Grace of Monaco wearing a bespoke Birks necklace gifted to her by husband Prince Rainier III while visiting Canada in 1967. Birks

While it’s likely that Meghan will wear a tiara on loan from the Queen to complete her wedding day look (much like Kate Middleton did) Hartling can’t hide her excitement that she just might wear Birks too. “We would be very happy if she chose to wear Birks and we know she has some nice pieces so we will have to wait and see!”