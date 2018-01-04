Royals

Stay Warm and Stylishly Bundled Up This Winter in Meghan Markle's Favorite Coats

The weather outside is frightful — but if you dress for the temperatures like Meghan Markle, you’re sure to look delightful

By @dianapearl_

THE ENGAGEMENT COAT

Meghan made white wrap coats a wardrobe staple when she wore one to announce her engagement to Prince Harry.

Buy it! Available in stores, more information on linethelabel.com.

Get the Look: BB Dakota Isaac Coat, $160; shopbop.com

THE BLACK WRAP COAT

 

Wrap coats are one of Meghan's signature frosty-weather styles — and she has one in black, among other looks.

Buy it! Black Long Hooded Wrap Coat, $1,595; sentaler.com

Get the Look: Tahari Gabrielle Wool Blend Long Wrap Coat, $150; nordstrom.com

THE CHRISTMAS COAT

More proof that Meghan really loves wrap coats? She wore one for her first Christmas with the royal family at Sandringham.

Buy it! Camel Long Wide Collar Wrap Coat, $1,295; sentaler.com

Get the Look: New Look Double Waterfall Belted Coat, $87; asos.com

THE RAIN JACKET

A classic British brand to keep dry on classically British damp days.

Buy it! Barbour Velum Hooded Waterproof Jacket, $260; nordstrom.com

Get the Look: Barbour Gustnado Hooded All-Weather Raincoat; macys.com

THE MILITARY COAT

For her first official engagement with Harry, Meghan wore an elegant mid-calf coat from Mackage, a Canadian label.

Buy it! Mackage Double Breasted Military Maxi Coat; nordstrom.com

Get the Look: Mackage Adriana Wool Reefer Coat, $550; nordstrom.com

THE PARKA

A cozy olive green parka with (faux!) fur trim is perfect for keeping warm on chilly Toronto days.

Get the Look: Vince Camuto Down & Feather Fill Parka with Faux Fur Trim, $200; nordstrom.com

THE ON-THE-GO JACKET

Meghan chose a waxed Barbour to run errands around London, also wearing Hunter boots and a beanie — a favorite garment of Prince Harry's, too.

Buy it! Barbour Winter Durham Jacket; jcrew.com

Get the Look: Barbour Castlebay Water Resistant Waxed Canvas Jacket, $359; nordstrom.com

THE ANORAK

Meghan throws on this lightweight black coat to make her way to yoga class.

Buy it! Soia & Kyo Nollie Coat, $310; shopbop.com

Get the Look: Madewell X Penfield® Kasson Jacket In True Black, $215; madewell.com

THE VEST

For days where it's relatively warm but there's still a slight chill in the air, try this Meghan-favored look: a puffy vest.

Get the Look: J.Crew Excursion Quilted Down Vest, $90; jcrew.com

THE PINK COAT

Even a neutral-tone lover like Meghan can appreciate a pop of color — like this light blush coat she wore with her personalized "H" and "M" necklace.

Get the Look: Simplee Apparel Women's Oversized Waterfall Jacket, $33; amazon.com

