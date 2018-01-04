Royals
Stay Warm and Stylishly Bundled Up This Winter in Meghan Markle's Favorite Coats
The weather outside is frightful — but if you dress for the temperatures like Meghan Markle, you’re sure to look delightful
THE ENGAGEMENT COAT
Meghan made white wrap coats a wardrobe staple when she wore one to announce her engagement to Prince Harry.
Buy it! Available in stores, more information on linethelabel.com.
Get the Look: BB Dakota Isaac Coat, $160; shopbop.com
THE BLACK WRAP COAT
Wrap coats are one of Meghan's signature frosty-weather styles — and she has one in black, among other looks.
Buy it! Black Long Hooded Wrap Coat, $1,595; sentaler.com
Get the Look: Tahari Gabrielle Wool Blend Long Wrap Coat, $150; nordstrom.com
THE CHRISTMAS COAT
More proof that Meghan really loves wrap coats? She wore one for her first Christmas with the royal family at Sandringham.
Buy it! Camel Long Wide Collar Wrap Coat, $1,295; sentaler.com
Get the Look: New Look Double Waterfall Belted Coat, $87; asos.com
THE RAIN JACKET
A classic British brand to keep dry on classically British damp days.
Buy it! Barbour Velum Hooded Waterproof Jacket, $260; nordstrom.com
Get the Look: Barbour Gustnado Hooded All-Weather Raincoat; macys.com
THE MILITARY COAT
For her first official engagement with Harry, Meghan wore an elegant mid-calf coat from Mackage, a Canadian label.
Buy it! Mackage Double Breasted Military Maxi Coat; nordstrom.com
Get the Look: Mackage Adriana Wool Reefer Coat, $550; nordstrom.com
THE PARKA
A cozy olive green parka with (faux!) fur trim is perfect for keeping warm on chilly Toronto days.
Get the Look: Vince Camuto Down & Feather Fill Parka with Faux Fur Trim, $200; nordstrom.com
THE ON-THE-GO JACKET
Meghan chose a waxed Barbour to run errands around London, also wearing Hunter boots and a beanie — a favorite garment of Prince Harry's, too.
Buy it! Barbour Winter Durham Jacket; jcrew.com
Get the Look: Barbour Castlebay Water Resistant Waxed Canvas Jacket, $359; nordstrom.com
THE ANORAK
Meghan throws on this lightweight black coat to make her way to yoga class.
Buy it! Soia & Kyo Nollie Coat, $310; shopbop.com
Get the Look: Madewell X Penfield® Kasson Jacket In True Black, $215; madewell.com
THE VEST
For days where it's relatively warm but there's still a slight chill in the air, try this Meghan-favored look: a puffy vest.
Get the Look: J.Crew Excursion Quilted Down Vest, $90; jcrew.com
THE PINK COAT
Even a neutral-tone lover like Meghan can appreciate a pop of color — like this light blush coat she wore with her personalized "H" and "M" necklace.
Get the Look: Simplee Apparel Women's Oversized Waterfall Jacket, $33; amazon.com
