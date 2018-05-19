Here Comes the Bride! Meghan Markle and Her Mom Are on Their Way to Windsor Castle

Meghan Markle is officially on her way to St. George’s Chapel.

After spending the night at Cliveden House Hotel, which she and mom Doria Ragland checked into last night, Meghan and her mother have set off for St. George’s Chapel.

In the car, fans got a glimpse of Meghan’s highly anticipated wedding dress, which seems to have long sleeves and an open boatneck neckline. Her hair was done in an updo. She also appeared to be wearing a headpiece with a veil — perhaps a tiara?

Ragland was wearing a white fascinator.

Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland

The drive from Cliveden, located in the neighboring town of Maidenhead, to Windsor Castle will take about 30 minutes. Upon arriving at St. George’s Chapel, Ragland will be one of the last to enter the church. The only people who will follow Ragland are Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles (who is walking Meghan down the aisle) and Meghan herself.

Meghan will walk down the aisle alongside Prince Charles. She asked him to do so after the palace confirmed that her father, Thomas Markle, will not be able to attend the nuptials.

Prince Harry and his best man, Prince William, spent the night at the Dorchester Collection’s Coworth Park, located in nearby Ascot. They will enter the church at 11:40 a.m.