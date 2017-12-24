Get better soon, Guy!

Meghan Markle‘s dog is on the mend after breaking two legs, according to the Mail on Sunday. Although it’s unclear how the beagle — who the actress adopted — suffered the injuries, sources told the outlet that the pet is under the care of renowned veterinary surgeon Noel Fitzpatrick.

Insiders told the Mail that Meghan was “distraught” and “very upset” by the circumstances, but her fiancé Prince Harry has accompanied her on visits to see Guy at the facility where he’s being treated.

Kensington Palace declined to comment to PEOPLE.

Meghan Markle with her dogs in an April 2016 photo Meghan Markle/Instagram

During Meghan and Prince Harry’s revealing engagement interview, she explained that Guy had made the trip over to the U.K. with her.

“Well, I have two dogs that I’ve had for quite a long time, both my rescue pups,” she shared. “And one is now staying with very close friends and my other little guy is – yes, he’s in the U.K., he’s been here for a while.”

Meghan has also already charmed Queen Elizabeth’s beloved corgis.

“The corgis took to her straight away,” Harry said. “‘I’ve spent the last 33 years being barked at — this one walks in, absolutely nothing.”

The actress replied, “They were laying on my feet during tea!”

“Just wagging tails — and I was just like, argh,” Harry said.

When it comes to her own pets, Meghan thanks a surprising source: Ellen DeGeneres. While announcing the royal engagement on her talk show, DeGeneres revealed that she’s crossed paths with the newest addition to the royal family before — when she was debating whether to adopt her first pup, Bogart.

The former Suits star once told Best Health that she was in a dog shelter when DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi came in.

“Now, I don’t now her, but Ellen goes ‘Is that your dog?’ And I said, ‘No,’ and she’s like, ‘You have to take that dog.’ And I said, ‘Well, I’m deciding.’ And she’s like, ‘Rescue the dog!’” Meghan recalled. “It’s sort of like if Oprah tells you to do something. I’m sitting there holding him and she’s like ‘Have you thought of a name for him yet?’ And I said, ‘Well, I think I’d name him Bogart,’ and she’s like ‘You’re taking the dog home.’”

She continued, “And she walks outside to get into her car but instead of getting in she turns around and comes and taps on the window glass and she yells ‘Take the dog!’ And so I brought him home. Because Ellen told me to.”