Meghan Markle 'Doesn't Deserve All This Drama the Week of Her Wedding': Source

There’s no doubt that Meghan Markle has a lot on her mind leading up to her May 19 wedding to Prince Harry.

But what the former Suits star couldn’t have expected is the family drama she’s contended with in the last few weeks.

“I can’t imagine how hard all of this has been for Meghan,” a source tells PEOPLE.

First, her half brother Thomas Markle Jr. wrote a scathing letter to a tabloid magazine criticizing the star and lamenting that he and his sister (Meghan’s half sister Samantha Markle) weren’t invited to the nuptials.

Then on Monday, after news broke that Meghan’s father Thomas Markle Sr. had set up a paid photo shoot with paparazzi, Thomas said that he would no longer be attending the wedding to walk his daughter down the aisle, also claiming that he was suffering from severe chest pains. He has since changed his mind after speaking to his daughter and has decided to travel to Windsor to attend the wedding, pending approval from his doctor after reportedly suffering a heart attack last week.

Matt Dunham/AP/REX/Shutterstock

“He was embarrassed,” says an insider. “He figured he would no longer be welcome.”

Meghan and Harry’s office at Kensington Palace issued a statement on Monday underlining that her father’s vow not to come over to the U.K. was a “deeply personal moment” for the 36-year-old. The palace had no additional comment on Tuesday.

A source familiar with the situation feels sympathy for Meghan. When it comes to her half-siblings, “Meghan has never had a relationship with them,” says the source. (Her siblings were in their late teens when she was born.)

Now, the source says that despite the fact that Meghan’s relationship with her dad “isn’t perfect,” it must be a painful situation to be in just days before one of the biggest events of her life.

Says the source: “She doesn’t deserve all this drama the week of her wedding.”