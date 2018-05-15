Meghan Markle's Father Says He's Changed His Mind and Will Walk Her Down the Aisle

Meghan Markle‘s father may be walking her down the aisle after all.

Speaking to TMZ on Tuesday, Thomas Markle said he has changed his mind after speaking to his daughter and has decided to travel to Windsor and to attend Meghan and Prince Harry‘s wedding.

However, Thomas says this is all contingent on his doctor’s approval and that he is back in the hospital after reportedly suffering a heart attack last week.

Thomas says that Meghan attempted to call him yesterday, but that he was not near his phone to answer the call. She then sent him a text message, in which he says that she said that she loved him and was worried about him and how he was feeling. He says that Meghan also told him that she was not angry that he coordinated with a photographer to stage photoshoots ahead of the wedding, a decision Thomas now says was “stupid.”

“I hate the idea of missing one of the greatest moments in history and walking my daughter down the aisle,” he said. “Of course I’d walk her down the aisle. This is a historic moment. I’d like to be a part of history.”

Thomas also spoke of his other daughter, Samantha Markle, who has frequently spoken out about half-sister Meghan throughout Meghan’s relationship with Harry. He said the two women are not close. A source previously told PEOPLE that Meghan has never had much of a relationship with Samantha or her half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr.

“Meghan has no relationship with her half-siblings, nor has she ever had one,” the source says. “They were out of the house by the time she was born.”

Asked what he thinks Queen Elizabeth thinks about all this, Thomas responded: “I don’t think the queen is thinking about what I’m doing.”

On Monday, Thomas told TMZ that he had decided not to attend the wedding to avoid embarrassing Meghan and the royal family after it was revealed that he worked with a photographer to pose for photos showing Thomas reading a book about England and looking at photos of Meghan and Harry online ahead of the wedding.