Meghan Markle Cried When She Picked Her Wedding Dress, Says Pal Priyanka Chopra

Meghan Markle had her own “say yes to the dress” moment — and it was emotional.

On Thursday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, actress Priyanka Chopra — a longtime friend of Meghan’s — opened up about the former Suits star’s upcoming wedding to Prince Harry in a game Cohen called “Spill the Royal Tea.”

Chopra mostly answered Cohen’s questions with her facial expressions, and when asked if Meghan had cried when she found her wedding dress, she smiled broadly and buried her face in her hands, prompting both Cohen and fellow guest Sebastian Stan to say, “yes!”

Asked if Meghan is a “bridezilla,” Chopra playfully shrugged her shoulders. She also revealed that she knew Meghan and Harry were engaged before they announced it to the world, even though she hasn’t met Harry yet. She hasn’t bought a gift (“That’s going to be a tough one”) or a wedding guest dress for herself. (“I’m more stressed out about those little hats”).

Chopra previously told PEOPLE that she won’t be a bridesmaid at the May 19-nuptials (Meghan won’t have a maid of honor or a traditional American-style bridal party). But she’s still looking forward to the festivities.

“I’m super excited about her and her big day,” Chopra, 35, said of her close friend. “It’s not just going to be life-changing for both of them, it’s life-changing for the world that needs to see strong women as icons, and I think Meghan has the potential to be that.”

As for what Meghan will be wearing when she walks down the aisle, nothing official has been announced yet — but there are plenty of designers rumored to be in the running.

One is Erdem, a fashion house run by British-based, Canadian-born designer Erdem Moralıoğlu. The designer would be a fitting choice for the future royal. If she were to choose Erdem, Meghan would be giving a nod not only to her new home in the United Kingdom, but also to Canada, where she filmed Suits before meeting Harry.

Meghan is a longtime fan of the brand: She has worn their designs out and about in Toronto, as well as to a wedding of one of Prince Harry’s friends in Jamaica in 2017. The brand is also a favorite of her sister-in-law-to-be, Kate Middleton, who has worn several Erdem creations to high-profile events like this year’s official visit to Sweden and a 2017 reception at Buckingham Palace.

Meghan’s engagement dress designer, Ralph & Russo, is also rumored to be on the bride-to-be’s short list, as is Israeli designer Inbal Dror, who confirmed to PEOPLE that she received a request for a sketch from Kensington Palace. Kate’s own wedding dress designer, Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, is on there too.

Celebrity bridal designer Vera Wang isn’t on the list, but she predicted in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar that Meghan will be going “British” with her choice.

And the overall style and silhouette? Wang predicts it won’t be nearly as traditional as Princess Diana or Princess Kate’s wedding dresses.

“Neither full blown royal wedding like Diana or Kate, and neither narrow, sensual and more sexy – I think she’ll go somewhere in-between that feels a tad more modern,” Wang said. “Something maybe a tad subtler, not a mermaid but not a full blown royal proportion or anything theatrical. Given that she’s not marrying the future king, she’ll still be a royal, [but] there’s a lot to be done between those two worlds.”