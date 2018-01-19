Why Meghan Markle Will Differ From Kate Middleton and Keep Her Laid-Back Style

Just because Meghan Markle‘s about to become royalty, doesn’t mean she’ll start copying Kate Middleton’s style. Here’s why Meghan will likely be able to continue setting her own rules, especially when it comes to her fashion choices.

“Both Princess Kate and Meghan are established women in their mid-30s with their own style,” royal expert Imogen Lloyd Webber explains on People Now, suggesting that Meghan will be able to keep up with her low-key style — from forgoing stockings and carrying oversized purses to showing off her perfect messy bun look.

“They also have different jobs,” she adds. “Princess Kate is the future Queen of England, so she has to be more traditional. When Princess Kate’s [third] baby is born, Prince Harry will be knocked down to sixth in line for the throne, so Meghan has much more freedom when it comes to what’s expected of her and by extension her outfits.”

Come back every day at 8:30 a.m. EST to watch People Now streaming live from N.Y.C., and rebroadcast at 11:30 am EST. Get the absolute latest in celebrity news, real-life people stories & the best of fashion and food.

Want even more? Watch clips from yesterday’s People Now.