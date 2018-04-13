Meghan Markle Visits America Ahead of Her Wedding to Make a U.K. Visa Application: Report

Is Meghan Markle homesick?

The future royal paid a visit to Chicago just weeks away from exchanging “I do’s” with Prince Harry in the United Kingdom. While it’s possible Meghan is enjoying the city’s famous deep-dish pizza, the actress actually returned for a more practical reason: to finalize her application for a U.K. visa.

TMZ reports Meghan arrived at the VFS Global UK Visa Application Centre on Thursday in Chicago, spending only 10 minutes in the office while wearing dark shades and a White Sox baseball cap to avoid drawing attention.

Sources told the Chicago Tribune the actress arrived in Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport at about 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. The bride-to-be will be staying until early Sunday evening, according to the newspaper. A photo that appeared to be the Northwestern University graduate was also posted online.

Chicago police were on hand to ensure her protection, although they did not escort her, the outlet reports.

As their royal wedding date approaches, Meghan and Harry have already made plans for an international trip after their nuptials. The future newlyweds are traveling to Sydney, Australia, in October for the 2018 Invictus Games — the prince’s Paralympic-style competition for wounded veterans.

The Suits star, who attended last year’s games in Toronto with Harry and her mother, visited with athletes taking part in the U.K. Team Trials.

While watching the sitting volleyball trials, the couple met with Michael Mellon, 38, who suffered a rugby injury while playing for the Royal Air Force in 2005, which led to the amputation of his lower left leg.

“We talked a lot about Canada last year and how hot it had been for that time of year and how impressed she was at the level of competition,” the father of three said.

“She told me that she had never been to Australia, but was going to this year’s event and was really looking forward to being there with Harry.”

The event has a special connection for Harry and Meghan, as they made their first public appearance as a couple in September 2017 at the Invictus Games in Toronto. There, they watched a wheelchair tennis match side-by-side (after making their way in holding hands) and sat together at the closing ceremonies.

In the lead-up to their May 19 wedding, the couple has revealed several fun details about their big day, including their wedding flowers, cake (lemon elderflower-flavored!), royal invitation and their plans to include Armed Forces members in their celebration.