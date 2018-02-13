Terrific in Tartan! All About Meghan Markle's Scottish-Inspired Outfit for Her Visit to Edinburgh

Meghan Markle couldn’t resist embracing Scotland’s favorite pattern for her first official visit to the country.

Arriving in Edinburgh alongside fiancé Prince Harry, Meghan paid homage to her host country in several ways. The first — and perhaps most obvious — was with her coat, the Burberry double-breasted tartan wool and cashmere-blend coat in a black watch plaid print, a pattern famously synonymous with Scotland.

The fact that the garment came from one of Britain’s most iconic designers made it all the more fitting for the occasion.

Meghan Markle Samir Hussein/ WireImage

But there were more subtle nods to Scotland, and in particular, the city of Edinburgh, as well. She wore a green bag from the brand Strathberry, which is based in Edinburgh. It’s the company’s East/West style, and though it’s currently sold out in the darker green hue, it’s still available in several other colors. Her visit to Edinburgh marks Meghan’s second time carrying a Strathberry bag: at her first-ever royal engagement in Nottingham, which took place just days after she and Harry announced their engagement, she carried a burgundy bag from the brand.

RELATED VIDEO: Palace Officials Just Shared Meghan and Harry Wedding Details — Including When to Set Your Alarm!

Another element of Meghan’s Nottingham look that made a reappearance in Edinburgh? Her Wolford black turtleneck bodysuit. This time, she paired the piece with black wide-leg pants from American designer Veronica Beard and a pair of black shoes.

Meghan Markle Chris Jackson/Getty

Meghan and Harry have a full day scheduled in Edinburgh, where they’ll witness the firing of the One O’Clock Gun, pay a visit to one of the Queen’s Scottish homes, Holyroodhouse, and visit Social Bite, a social enterprise café that distributes food and hot beverages to homeless people.