Wine, Pups and Flowers from Harry! See Birthday Girl Meghan Markle’s Favorite Things

Happy birthday, Meghan Markle!
The Suits star turns 36 on Friday, and if her boyfriend Prince Harry is still searching for the perfect gift, her Instagram is the place to go for a little inspiration.
Here are a few of the actress’s things, according to Markle herself!
1. Her dogs.
Markle’s beloved pups are pros when it comes to posing for selfies with the animal lover. She frequently posts photos of her four-legged pals.
2. Stopping to smell the roses.
The way to Markle’s heart is through a stunning bouquet of flowers. And she has coincidentally received several deliveries of her favorite flower — peonies — since she met the prince. She captioned one of the first photos, “Swooning over these,” with the hashtag, #spoiledrotten.
3. Living the jet-set life.
Markle is an avid traveler. She always has her passport handy and loves to share photos of her latest vacation spots — Harry’s hometown of London has become one of her most visited destinations this year!
4. Red, red wine.
The actress knows the value of a good glass of red wine. She even named her former lifestyle website, The Tig, after Tignanello red wine. “Tignanello is a full-bodied red wine that I tried about seven years ago,” she said. “In wine circles, it is nicknamed ‘Tig.’ It was my first moment of getting it — I finally understood what people meant by the body, structure, finish, legs of wine. The TIG is my nickname for me getting it. Not just wine, but everything.”
5. Her work.
Markle takes pride in her role as Rachel Zane on the legal drama, Suits.
6. Food, glorious food.
Markle is a self-proclaimed foodie. And there is no shortage of mouth-watering photos on her feed.
Here’s wishing Markle a fabulous birthday filled with food, fun, travel and, most of all, love.