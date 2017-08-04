Wine, Pups and Flowers from Harry! See Birthday Girl Meghan Markle’s Favorite Things

Happy birthday, Meghan Markle!

The Suits star turns 36 on Friday, and if her boyfriend Prince Harry is still searching for the perfect gift, her Instagram is the place to go for a little inspiration.

Here are a few of the actress’s things, according to Markle herself!

1. Her dogs.

Markle’s beloved pups are pros when it comes to posing for selfies with the animal lover. She frequently posts photos of her four-legged pals.

Cheating on bogart & guy with this little muffin 🙈 #adoptdontshop A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Oct 13, 2016 at 11:18am PDT

Nap time before night shoots for @suits_usa with my Guy #adoptdontshop #snuggles #myguy A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Jul 29, 2016 at 1:58pm PDT

Once upon a time, he was a very little pup. Happy birthday to my sweet Bogart! (PS can you guess which celebrity told me to adopt him?) Find out today on www.thetig.com #TheTIG #TIGpooch A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Oct 24, 2014 at 5:39am PDT

2. Stopping to smell the roses.

The way to Markle’s heart is through a stunning bouquet of flowers. And she has coincidentally received several deliveries of her favorite flower — peonies — since she met the prince. She captioned one of the first photos, “Swooning over these,” with the hashtag, #spoiledrotten.

Swooning over these. #London #peonies #spoiledrotten A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Jul 1, 2016 at 8:07am PDT

Because I'm spoiled rotten. #thankyou #peonies #theynevergetold A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Jul 18, 2016 at 8:19pm PDT

3. Living the jet-set life.

Markle is an avid traveler. She always has her passport handy and loves to share photos of her latest vacation spots — Harry’s hometown of London has become one of her most visited destinations this year!

And just like that – one month of travel is done. Feeling so so blessed and grateful! Thank you to my sweet friends who joined me on the adventure. It's been absolutely perfect. Sending so much love #wanderlust #travel ✈️ A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Sep 2, 2016 at 4:50am PDT

Todo bien. #vacation #Mexico A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on May 1, 2016 at 4:44pm PDT

London with the newlyweds @lindsayjillroth @gavinajordan ✨ #London #UK #travel #vacation A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Aug 21, 2016 at 9:12am PDT

4. Red, red wine.

The actress knows the value of a good glass of red wine. She even named her former lifestyle website, The Tig, after Tignanello red wine. “Tignanello is a full-bodied red wine that I tried about seven years ago,” she said. “In wine circles, it is nicknamed ‘Tig.’ It was my first moment of getting it — I finally understood what people meant by the body, structure, finish, legs of wine. The TIG is my nickname for me getting it. Not just wine, but everything.”

Last dinner in #Capri with friends @jessicamulroney @lucamarcello @robysnt 🇮🇹✌🏼️ #valeriavaleriavaleria 😉 #italy A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Aug 16, 2016 at 2:31pm PDT

Tapas y tiles with my @mishanonoo #MMMinMadrid #eatpraylove #madrid #spain A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Aug 12, 2016 at 10:37am PDT

Regram from @iamsarahgrafferty ❤️ cheers to the weekend, friends! Xoxo MM A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Jun 27, 2015 at 10:19am PDT

5. Her work.

Markle takes pride in her role as Rachel Zane on the legal drama, Suits.

Last episode before summer vacation…. #seasonsix #episodeten #suits #BTS @suits_usa A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Jul 25, 2016 at 2:08pm PDT

#setlife #BTS #suits A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Sep 27, 2016 at 5:40am PDT

Bedtime TV browsing in Capri and stumbled upon this…Evidently I'm fluent in Italian 😂 #suits #suitors @suits_usa #wheninrome #orCapri with @jessicamulroney A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Aug 15, 2016 at 5:07pm PDT

6. Food, glorious food.

Markle is a self-proclaimed foodie. And there is no shortage of mouth-watering photos on her feed.

#TBT to Capri with @jessicamulroney 🍝 @thetigofficial #pasta #italy #takemeback A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Oct 6, 2016 at 5:49pm PDT

Happy Independence Day! Cheers to all good things…including red, white & blue ice cream 🙂 #fourthofjuly CC: @_thetig A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Jul 4, 2014 at 12:28pm PDT

Yes, please! 🍣#theresnoplacelikehome #sushi A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Nov 29, 2016 at 12:22pm PST

Oh, that time I roasted a pretty perfect Thanksgiving turkey! The question is, can I do it again? 🙈The pressure is on! #thanksgiving #letthebriningbegin #turkey A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Nov 23, 2016 at 8:17am PST

Here’s wishing Markle a fabulous birthday filled with food, fun, travel and, most of all, love.