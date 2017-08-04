People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Royals

Wine, Pups and Flowers from Harry! See Birthday Girl Meghan Markle’s Favorite Things

By @erinhillny

Posted on

Happy birthday, Meghan Markle!

The Suits star turns 36 on Friday, and if her boyfriend Prince Harry is still searching for the perfect gift, her Instagram is the place to go for a little inspiration.

Here are a few of the actress’s things, according to Markle herself!

1. Her dogs.

Markle’s beloved pups are pros when it comes to posing for selfies with the animal lover. She frequently posts photos of her four-legged pals.

Cheating on bogart & guy with this little muffin 🙈 #adoptdontshop

A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on

Nap time before night shoots for @suits_usa with my Guy #adoptdontshop #snuggles #myguy

A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on

2. Stopping to smell the roses.

The way to Markle’s heart is through a stunning bouquet of flowers. And she has coincidentally received several deliveries of her favorite flower — peonies — since she met the prince. She captioned one of the first photos, “Swooning over these,” with the hashtag, #spoiledrotten.

Swooning over these. #London #peonies #spoiledrotten

A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on

Because I'm spoiled rotten. #thankyou #peonies #theynevergetold

A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on

3. Living the jet-set life.

Markle is an avid traveler. She always has her passport handy and loves to share photos of her latest vacation spots — Harry’s hometown of London has become one of her most visited destinations this year!

Todo bien. #vacation #Mexico

A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on

London with the newlyweds @lindsayjillroth @gavinajordan ✨ #London #UK #travel #vacation

A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on

4. Red, red wine.

The actress knows the value of a good glass of red wine. She even named her former lifestyle website, The Tig, after Tignanello red wine. “Tignanello is a full-bodied red wine that I tried about seven years ago,” she said. “In wine circles, it is nicknamed ‘Tig.’ It was my first moment of getting it — I finally understood what people meant by the body, structure, finish, legs of wine. The TIG is my nickname for me getting it. Not just wine, but everything.”

Tapas y tiles with my @mishanonoo #MMMinMadrid #eatpraylove #madrid #spain

A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on

Regram from @iamsarahgrafferty ❤️ cheers to the weekend, friends! Xoxo MM

A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on

5. Her work.

Markle takes pride in her role as Rachel Zane on the legal drama, Suits. 

Last episode before summer vacation…. #seasonsix #episodeten #suits #BTS @suits_usa

A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on

#setlife #BTS #suits

A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on

6. Food, glorious food.

Markle is a self-proclaimed foodie. And there is no shortage of mouth-watering photos on her feed.

#TBT to Capri with @jessicamulroney 🍝 @thetigofficial #pasta #italy #takemeback

A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on

Yes, please! 🍣#theresnoplacelikehome #sushi

A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on

Here’s wishing Markle a fabulous birthday filled with food, fun, travel and, most of all, love.