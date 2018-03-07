Meghan Markle is one step closer to becoming a royal.

The royal bride-to-be was baptized into the Church of England in a secret ceremony on Tuesday evening with fiancé Prince Harry by her side, according to a new report in the Daily Mail by veteran royals columnist Richard Kay.

The move is a significant nod to Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth‘s role as head of the Church of England.

The 45-minutes service, which was also attended by her future father-in-law, Prince Charles, and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, was reportedly conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury in the Royal Chapel at St. James’s Palace in London.

Meghan was confirmed immediately following her baptism, which means she is now able to join her husband-to-be at Holy Communion.

The future royal reportedly asked Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, to conduct the private ceremony. The Archbishop is helping prepare her and Harry in the lead up to their wedding at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19.

Meghan was brought up as an Episcopalian — which has some similarities to the Church of England — but was enrolled in a Catholic high school in Los Angeles. Shortly after her engagement in November, palace sources outlined her plans to formally be baptized into the Church of England.

Harry was baptized as an Anglican shortly after he was born.

The former Suits actress’ move matches that of Kate Middleton, 36, who was confirmed into the Church of England in a private service at St. James’s Palace in the weeks leading up to her 2011 marriage to Prince William.