Inside Meghan Markle's 'Beautiful and Sincere' Baptism: 'It Was Very Moving'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s wedding officiant is speaking out for the first time about his big role on their special day — and sharing details about the royal bride-to-be‘s “moving” baptism ceremony.

“It was very special. It was beautiful and sincere and very moving,” the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, told ITV News on Friday about Meghan’s baptism on March 6. “It was a great privilege.”

Meghan was baptized into the Church of England in a private ceremony at St. James’s Palace in London last week with fiancé Prince Harry by her side.

It was a key moment before she weds Harry at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel on May 19 — and a significant nod to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth’s role as head of the Church of England.

The archbishop, who will officiate the wedding at St. George’s Chapel, also talked about his pre-ceremony jitters.

“Unlike recent weddings, I must not drop the ring,” he joked, “and I must not forget to get the vows in the right order as I did at the rehearsal for one of my children’s weddings!”

As he has helped the couple prepare for their big day, he has seen their love and commitment first-hand.

“At the heart of it is two people who have fallen in love with each other, who are committing their lives to each other with the most beautiful words and profound thoughts, who do it in the presence of God, through Jesus Christ,” Welby said.

“You pray for them to have the strength to fulfill their vows and you seek to do it in a way that respects their integrity and honors their commitment.”