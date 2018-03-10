Meghan Markle Marks Her Recent Baptism With New Diamond Cross Bracelet

Most all of Meghan Markle‘s International Women’s Day clothing items are sold out, but there is one special accessory that may only belong to the bride-to-be.

During her visit to Birmingham with Prince Harry on Thursday, Meghan, 36, appeared to be wearing a new (and possibly bespoke) diamond cross bracelet that is believed to represent her recent confirmation. The Suits star – who was brought up as an Episcopalian – was baptized into the Church of England in a secret ceremony on Tuesday evening with her fiancé by her side, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

The stunning piece is no doubt a baptism bracelet, a popular gift or keepsake to remember the special day often featuring a cross or biblical reference or if for a baby, their name.

Placed on her left arm, the piece of jewelry, which was not worn during her trips to Nottingham, Brixton, Cardiff and Scotland, was stacked on top of another diamond band, the Horizontal Bar Bracelet made from her favorite brand Birks’ Rosée du Matin collection and retails for $925.

Also noticeably front and center was the three-stone diamond engagement ring that Harry designed himself and was crafted by Queen Elizabeth‘s jewelers Cleave and Company. The stunning sparkler is made up of one large stone in the center from Botswana, a country that is close to the royal’s heart and a memorable place the couple visited together. The two smaller stones on the sides are from his late mother, Princess Diana’s personal collection.

Meghan’s cross bracelet and baptism are significant nods to Harry’s grandmother’s role as the head of the Church of England.

The 45-minute service, which was also attended by Meghan’s future father-in-law, Prince Charles, and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, was reportedly conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury in the Royal Chapel at St. James’s Palace in London.

She was confirmed immediately following her baptism, which means she is now able to join her husband-to-be at Holy Communion.

The secret ceremony is the latest event leading up to Meghan and Harry’s wedding at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19.

In order to remain in the line of succession, members of the royal family cannot be Catholic. The vast majority are members of the Church of England. Until 2013, laws forbade members of the family from marrying someone who is Catholic.

Meghan is not the first to be baptized before a royal wedding. Soon-to-be sister-in-law Kate Middleton was confirmed into the Church of England in a private service at St. James’s Palace in the weeks leading up to her 2011 marriage to Prince William.