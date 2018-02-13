Meghan Markle Reveals Her Bachelorette Party Is Already 'Sorted': 'It Will Be Fun'

With just three months to go before the big day, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding planning is in full swing. Up next? The royal bachelor and bachelorette parties!

During the couple’s first joint visit to Scotland on Tuesday, Meghan was asked about her upcoming bachelorette bash. And while she doesn’t know all the details her friends have planned for her, it “is sorted,” she told a crowd of eager well-wishers in Edinburgh.

“We asked them what they were doing for their stag and hen dos,” Tom Martin, 30, who is visiting the Scottish city from London, tells PEOPLE. “Meghan said, ‘I’m not sure — it’s sorted but it will be fun.’ “

As for Harry, he said he’s also being kept in the dark on specific plans.

“I’m sure William’s got something up his sleeve,” he said.

Meghan then had an impromptu mini bachelorette party moment as she traded compliments with some of the women in the crowd.

“Wow, look at your nails, that’s pretty fantastic!” Meghan told her woman who reached out her hand to greet the royal bride-to-be, flashing impressive long, pink nails.

The woman excitedly replied: “They’re very Valentine’sy.”

Meghan then said: “Very Valentine’s-y!”

Another woman complemented Meghan on her coat and another said they loved her handbag.

“Thank you, oh my gosh, thank you!” Meghan told them.