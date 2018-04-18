Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Just Made a Huge Commitment to Champion LGBT Issues

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not be married quite yet, but they’ve already found causes they’re both passionate about supporting.

On Wednesday, the couple reaffirmed their commitment to LGBTQ issues during a meeting with delegates of the Commonwealth Youth Forum.

Speaking to Australian Jacob Thomas, who won a Queen’s Young Leaders award for helping to reduce the suicide rate within the LBGTQ community in Australia, Meghan expressed her support.

“Miss Markle said, and these were her exact words, ‘This is a basic human rights issue, not one about sexuality,’ ” Thomas told reporters.

Harry echoed his fiancée’s statement, saying that he was invigorated by the progress that has been made in the past decade on gay rights.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Yui Mok/PA Wire

“Prince Harry said that what was so amazing was that 10 or so years ago, we wouldn’t have been having this conversation and how incredible it was that we now were,” Thomas added.

Harry and Meghan both told Thomas that they planned to prioritize working with the LGBTQ community following their wedding, as the two begin to really dive into various charitable pursuits.

“Both Prince Harry and Miss Markle said they would put LGBT issues at the front of their work,” Jonah Chinga, an LGBTQ activist from Kenya, told reporters.