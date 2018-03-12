Hats Off! Meghan and Kate Are Church Chic for Service with the Queen

Meghan Markle’s royal hat game is going strong!

After debuting her first fascinator-style beret during Christmas Day church service with the royal family, Meghan chose a similar style for the Commonwealth Day church service at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

The royal bride-to-be arrived in a cream tailored coat and dress by Amanda Wakeley with a matching beret by Stephen Jones. Her future sister-in-law Kate Middleton opted for a dark blue coat from Beulah London and matching Lock and Co hat.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty (2)

Meghan also carried a mini blue navy cross grain leather bag from Mulberry with a gold chain strap.

Yui Mok/PA Images/Getty

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty

Meghan joined fiancé Prince Harry and other senior members of the royal family —including Meghan’s future father-in-law Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince William and Kate Middleton — for a church service celebrating Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey.

The Queen, 91, is head of the Commonwealth, a global network of 53 countries with more than two billion people. The annual Abbey service is the largest annual interfaith gathering in the U.K., and this year the service will include a performance by Liam Payne as well as a reflection by Dr. Andrew Bastawrous, an eye surgeon who turned a smartphone into an examination tool which works to combat avoidable blindness in developing counties.