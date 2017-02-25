Meghan Markle Returns to Toronto After Spending Time with Prince Harry in Europe

Meghan Markle made her return to Toronto, where she films her hit legal drama Suits, after returning to her homebase following overseas hiatus in which she spent much of her time with boyfriend Prince Harry.

Markle was spotting around town with a friend Saturday, keeping it comfy and casual yet chic, sporting an off-the-shoulder black sweater and matching tights. The potential future princess accessorized with Adidas sneakers, a brown purse and gold rings.

It isn’t clear if Markle, who is originally from Los Angeles but lives in Toronto, will soon be off again to spend time with Harry but she is due to resume Suits again in April.

Sending good vibes – always in all ways #nobadenergy #bethechange A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Feb 12, 2017 at 11:46am PST

PEOPLE confirmed in October that the television star and Harry, 32, have been seeing each other since around May of last year. They have reportedly been “inseparable,” with Markle staying on site at Kensington Palace in the prince’s two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage.

“It just feels very natural for them both,” a source told PEOPLE of the duo’s dynamic. “It feels easy — like they’ve known each other for a long time.”

Though Markle traveled to India for women’s-focused humanitarian work in January, the couple took a Norwegian vacation together earlier that month and were spotted out and about multiple times over the post-holiday season.

Markle posted on Instagram earlier this month after a two-month hiatus from the social-media platform, sending a positive message to her followers alongside a photo of her too-cute Charlotte Olympia cat flats below the text “#NOBADENERGY.”

“Sending good vibes — always in all ways,” she captioned the snap, tacking on the hashtags “#nobadenergy” and “#bethechange.”