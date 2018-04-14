Meet the Superfans Who Camp Outside Kate Middleton's Hospital Before Every Royal Baby Birth

Terry Hutt knows when he would like Kate Middleton to welcome her third child –April 30, which will be his 84th birthday.

For the third royal baby birth in a row, the ultimate royal superfan is in position opposite the now-famous doors of the private Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London — just as he did for the births of Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Hutt and a group of his fellow dedicated fellow enthusiasts have been camped along a wall of the hospital since late Monday, April 9, when signs were erected to ban street parking.

Left to right: Terry Hutt, Maria Scott and John Loughry outside St. Mary’s Hospital in London on April 13, 2018.

During the day, Hutt says he wears his signature Union Jack suit because “people like seeing it,” but it is “well wrapped up at night.”

Alongside him are John Loughrey, 63, from London, and Maria Scott, 46, and her daughter Amy Thompson, 17, from Newcastle-upon-Tyne. Scott hopes for a St. George’s Day birthday (April 23) or one coinciding with Queen Elizabeth’s birthdate on April 21.

Loughrey says he prefers the name Philip Michael (for Prince Philip and Kate’s father Michael Middleton) or Georgina, as a nod to a Spencer ancestor on Harry’s maternal side — or Elizabeth (for the Queen). There’s one thing the trio are agreed upon, though: “The most important thing is a healthy baby and a healthy mother.”

Terry Hutt and Margaret Tyler on Terry’s 80th birthday in 2015 awaiting the birth of Princess Charlotte.

The gang and their friends will be there “rain or shine” to the end, they vow. “Once you’re in it, there’s no going back,” says Scott. “I would kick myself if I go back home and she has it the next day.”

Terry Hutt and Margaret Tyler awaiting the birth of Prince George in 2013.

Last time, when they were waiting for aorund two weeks for Charlotte to be born (she arrived on May 2, 2015), Prince William and Kate’s office sent some coffee and pastries to the campers one morning.

“I’m hoping for birthday cake this year,” jokes Hutt.