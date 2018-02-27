Meet the Sexy Royal Who Just Landed a Major Modeling Contract

Move over, Arthur Chatto — there’s another royal heartthrob making a splash on Instagram. And he’s got a title, too.

Prince Nikolai of Denmark, 18, the eldest son of Prince Joachim and his first wife, Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, just landed a modeling contract with the Denmark-based modeling agency Scoop Models.

Nikolai first made waves in the fashion world just a few weeks ago, when he made his runway debut in the Burberry show at London Fashion Week. He wore two different looks during the show: A navy coat with a gold shirt featuring the classic Burberry plaid print underneath, and a plaid jacket and kilt over a pair of black pants.

Prince Nikolai

“I can confirm that he is with us and that it was us who booked him for the Burberry show at London Fashion Week,” Bente Lundquist, a representative for Scoop Models, told the Danish newspaper Billedbladet.

He walked in the Burberry show just days before his grandfather, Prince Henrik, died on Feb. 13.

Prince Nikolai Catwalking/Getty

Fashion month is winding down, but with this curly hair and smoldering stare, we doubt the Burberry show is the last we’ve seen of this budding fashion star — especially considering how much the industry seems to love casting the children of celebrities in their shows and advertisements. Nikolai joins famous offspring like Kaia Gerber and the Hadid sisters, as well as Gabriel Day-Lewis, son of Daniel Day-Lewis, Sofia Richie, daughter of Lionel Richie and Paris and Dylan Brosnan, sons of Pierce Brosnan.