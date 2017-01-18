Matt LeBlanc Reveals His Daughter Met Prince Harry — and Got a Kiss!

Born in the U.S.A. — and kissed by a prince!

Matt LeBlanc‘s 12-year-old daughter, Marina, recently got a kiss on the cheek from Prince Harry while they were backstage at a Bruce Springsteen concert in London, an encounter he shared during a stop at Ellen this week.

LeBlanc has frequently been across the pond for his work on the U.K. show Top Gear. Recently, he met up with former Friends director James Burrows (his tribute was the reason for last year’s Friends reunion), who offered him and his family tickets to Springsteen’s show. As celebs do, LeBlanc and Marina made a pitstop backstage after the show — and they weren’t the only famous folks there.

Prince Harry was also getting some face time with Springsteen — and LeBlanc says that was the highlight of the evening for both his daughter and stepdaughter.

“At the end of the night, [Harry] gave my daughter and stepdaughter a kiss goodnight on the cheek,” he said. “They were just floored.”

Sadly, LeBlanc himself did not get the same level of affection from the royal. But now he says he fears no encounter will ever live up to getting a kiss from the world’s most eligible bachelor.

“Something like that to impress her, we’ve got big shoes to fill now.”