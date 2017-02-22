Marvin Lives! Princess Kate Reveals Royal Family Hamster Is Alive and Well

Long live Marvin the Hamster!

It’s been months since there has been any news about the royal family’s pet hamster, Marvin, but Princess Kate name-dropped the regal furball on Wednesday, putting to rest any fears of Marvin’s demise.

While visiting with teens at a youth center in South Wales, Kate updated them on the royal family’s pets, including cocker spaniel Lupo and Marvin the Hamster.

“She was saying the dog was fine and that they also had a really small hamster,” Craig Davies, 15, told PEOPLE.

In May 2016, the royal mom of two revealed to a group of school children that her family had a tiny new member.

During a chat with kids at the new Magic Garden playground at Hampton Court Palace, 9-year-old Darcey reported that the royal mom “said she had a hamster, and [Princess] Charlotte really likes it because the whiskers always tickle her face.”

Marvin quickly became a new royal favorite, even earning his own fan-based Twitter account.

As if a little rain could keep #TheRoyalHamster from a luncheon!

*please pass the Pimm's* #patronslunch #Queenat90 pic.twitter.com/f95SLU4Bn8 — The Royal Hamster (@theroyalhamster) June 13, 2016

Christine Frazier, the Twitter user behind the illustrated version of the royal family’s new furry friend, has created several new drawings of the adorable hamster getting into some royal hijinks!

#TheRoyalHamster shows up a tad late for his first diplomatic reception…

*scans room for hor d'oeuvres tray* pic.twitter.com/oHXSBSzpHj — The Royal Hamster (@theroyalhamster) December 9, 2016

“This hamster is a totally normal hamster living in a ridiculous world,” Frazier, who is American, told PEOPLE in June. “I was thinking, ‘If it’s a normal hamster, maybe he’s normal like me, and he’s obsessed with the royals like I am.’ ”