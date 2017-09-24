PEOPLE Explains: Who Is Meghan Markle’s Handsome Invictus Games Seatmate Markus Anderson?

Although Prince Harry didn’t sit with girlfriend Meghan Markle at the opening ceremony for his Invictus Games in Toronto, the actress was accompanied by her pal Markus Anderson.

Markle, 36, frequently leaned into Anderson as they enjoyed The Tenors performance on Saturday, sometimes pulling the purple leather jacket that was loosely around her shoulders around her.

Want to know more about Markle’s handsome escort? Get to know Anderson below.

1. Anderson Reportedly Introduced Markle to Harry

According to the Daily Mail, Markle and Harry were brought together by her “closest friend in the world,” Anderson, back in May 2016.

The 33-year-old royal confirmed the relationship news the following November in a rare statement slamming the racist and sexist abuse she had reportedly endured since her relationship with him was revealed.

The duo have traveled around the world, including trips to Africa and Jamaica, and attended Pippa Middleton’s wedding reception together in May.

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s History (So Far)

2. Anderson Works a Swanky Job

Anderson works as a consultant for the Soho House Group, a private members’ club with locations around the globe. He assisted in opening the first Canadian location in downtown Toronto, and he and the Suits star have reportedly run in the same social circle for years.

3. Markle and Anderson Vacationed in Spain Last Year

The close pals jetted to Madrid in August 2016, and Markle couldn’t resist posting a slew of photos on Instagram.

“Gracias #madrid,” the actress captioned a photo with Anderson. “It’s been many moons since I lived here and I’m loving it even more than before.”

Tapas con mis amigos @mishanonoo @anderson_markus #spain #madrid #eatpraylove #MMMinMadrid A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Aug 13, 2016 at 8:11am PDT

4. Markle Has Sung His Praises Multiple Times on Social Media As Well

Vacations aren’t the only time Anderson has made appearances on the actress’ Instagram. The duo have documented their many dinners, get-togethers and just pictures of them goofing off.

“What would I do without you, my loving, supportive, and endlessly fun friend??” Markle wrote in a post celebrating her pal’s birthday in August 2016. “I know what….I would be bored, and life would be infinitely less interesting. I love you SO much.”

With my babes. @anderson_markus & @priyankachopra #NYC #sergio #honeybunnies 🐋👌🏽@sohohouse #capedcrusader A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Aug 7, 2016 at 12:25pm PDT

Cheers to another silly year – thank you for all the birthday love, wishes and kisses from my nearest and dearest & those of you I've never met, but who make me feel like the most special girl in the world. So grateful 💋💋 #HBD #TBT with @anderson_markus A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Aug 4, 2016 at 7:56pm PDT

Per your request @Ckhav – thanks for keeping me company @anderson_markus – you are the best, my friend ✌🏼️ A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Aug 7, 2016 at 4:42am PDT

5. His Go-To Drink Is Champagne or Beer

The Canadian told Coveteur, “Although I’m prone to drink almost anything, I’m partial to either champagne or beer—I grew up in Ontario, after all.”