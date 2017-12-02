One of the most beloved Christmas movies of all time might have predicted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s romance.

In what has quickly become the internet’s latest pop culture theory, Twitter users quickly spread the idea that the new royal couple looked eerily similar to the young children in Love, Actually.

Observant fans noticed that the pair were the grown-up version of young Sam and Joanna in the film.

“This is the greatest thing,” one Twitter user wrote.

The uncanny resemblance between Thomas Brodie-Sangster — the actor who plays Sam — and the royal lies in their red hair and that they are both British. Olivia Olson, who played Sam’s love interest, is also biracial and American, like Meghan.

If big fans of the film remember correctly, Sam was dealing with the death of his mother — much like a young Harry mourned her death when he was just 12-years-old.

It was also Olivia’s burgeoning talent as a singer that managed to captivate Sam, as seen in the memorable scene where she sings “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” while Meghan’s talent and poise were evidently present from a young age when she was 11-years-old as she battled for gender equality in her native Los Angeles.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle PA Images

And if the romantics out there are searching for more evidence that Love, Actually might have predicted this latest royal love story, look no further than the moment Sam spills his soul to his father Daniel (played by Liam Neeson).

“There was [one person] for Kate and Leo. There was for you. There is for me,” Sam said.

Sounds a bit like how Harry knew that Meghan was the one for him “the very first time we met.“