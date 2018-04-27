There’s a new Louis in London — and Louis Tomlinson is pretty excited about it.

Proud parents Prince William and Kate Middleton announced the name for their new arrival on Friday: Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge. And another famous Louis, Louis Tomlinson of One Direction, couldn’t resist sending a friendly tweet to the little prince to let him know that he’s ready to take him “under my wing.”

“Young Louis welcome to the world,” British-born Tomlinson, who is a dad himself to 2-year-old son Freddie, wrote. “I’ll take you under my wing lad. The Adidas tracksuit is in the post!”

Young Louis welcome to the world. I’ll take you under my wing lad. The Adidas tracksuit is in the post! — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) April 27, 2018

While Louis isn’t the most common first name in the British royal family, it has made several appearances over the years as a middle name: It’s one of William’s middle names, as well as one of Louis’s big brother Prince George’s. Louis is also one of Prince Edward’s middle names.

Louis Tomlinson

The feminine version of Louis, Louise, is also a go-to for the family: William’s cousin and the daughter of Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, is named Louise, and it’s one of Princess Anne’s middle names, too.

Papixs/Abaca/Sipa/AP

Louis, which means “renowned warrior” in French, is likely a tribute to Prince Philip, whose grandfather was Prince Louis Alexander of Battenberg. Louis is also part of Prince William’s full name of William Arthur Philip Louis and Prince George’s full name of George Alexander Louis. The name holds great meaning to William’s own father, Prince Charles, whose beloved great-uncle and mentor, Earl Louis Mountbatten, was assassinated by the IRA in 1979.

After the royal baby’s birth, Charles released a humorous statement on behalf of himself and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

“We are both so pleased at the news,” Charles said in a statement. “It is a great joy to have another grandchild, the only trouble is I don’t know how I am going to keep up with them.”