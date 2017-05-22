Little Prince Jacques Wears a Ponytail—and His First Soccer Jersey!

Prince Jacques is ready to take the field!

Monaco’s little royal and heir to the throne, 2, wore a red and white Monaco soccer jersey to a garden party with his parents today, his first public outing since last year.

Sporting his red and white team colors, the young prince attended the party to celebrate the principality’s record eighth French football league championship.

He wore a personalized jersey with his name emblazoned on the back, “with his long blonde hair tied back in a budding ponytail,” one attendee tells PEOPLE. They added that the little royal “fit right in,” and obligingly posed for official photos with the team.

“Jacques was really interested in touching the trophy,” the attendee says. He also thoroughly captivated players who waved and blew distracting kisses at him during their photo session together. His twin sister, Princess Gabrielle, who has already shown her support for Monaco’s rugby team, was not in attendance.

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert (who received a special “Best Dad” jersey from his wife) split the task of keeping the young heir in hand. Albert’s sister Princess Stephanie, also wearing Monaco red and white, also made an appearance at the party, accompanied by her daughter, Camille Gottlieb.

FROM PEN: How Princess Kate Is Changing the Royal Parenting Rules

Both Jacques and Albert wore the prestigious “Number 10” jersey, which carries unique significance in football. The number is traditionally assigned to the forward who is considered a team’s most valuable playmaker.

The number 10 has been synonymous with soccer legends like Pelé, Zinedine “Zizou” Zidane, Wayne Rooney, Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi, who all have worn the number on their own jerseys.

And now, Prince Jacques of Monaco!