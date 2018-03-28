There's a Major Royal Baby Clue Outside the Hospital Where Kate Middleton Will Give Birth!

The groundskeepers at St. Mary’s Hospital are in nesting mode!

The railings outside the Lindo Wing at the hospital where Kate Middleton is due to give birth just got a fresh coat of paint — indicating that the royal baby’s arrival is imminent.

A “wet paint” notice has been hung up on the railings outside the Lindo Wing, which is where Kate and Prince William will introduce their third child to eager well-wishers as they make their anticipated debut after the birth. According to reports, her expected due date is April 23 (which is St. George’s Day in the U.K.).

Will and Kate posed for photos on the very same steps after the births of Prince George in 2013 and Princess Charlotte in 2015.

It is also the same spot where proud mom Princess Diana debuted Prince William and Prince Harry following their births.

Kate Middleton and Prince William with Prince George in 2013 Ruaridh Connellan/Barcroft via Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William with Princess Charlotte in 2015 Anwar Hussein/WireImage

Opened in 1937, the Lindo Wing was extensively refurbished in 2012, in time for George’s arrival, and is decorated with modern art by London’s Julian Opie.

Kate, who stepped out for her final engagement before giving birth last week, will likely be looked after in one of the more expensive suites – one of about 10 en-suite rooms set aside for births. The maternity unit in the Lindo Wing consists of 16 rooms: five for labor and 11 for postnatal care.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Although the rooms clearly have the requirements of any modern hospital, the wing in general has the facilities of a top-tier hotel, and, according to the website, there is even a “dedicated hotel services team” on hand to help parents and family feel at home.

In the lead-up to Prince George’s birth, there were ladders in position across the road from the hospital doors for at least three weeks before Kate welcomed the baby prince on July 22, 2013.