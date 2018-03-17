A Royal Romance! Lifetime Shares First Trailer of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s TV Movie

It’s all coming together!

Lifetime has released the first teaser trailer for Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, the upcoming movie about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s relationship — and they made sure to pack in plenty of romance.

In the clip, the couple share plenty of sweet moments, from Harry (Murray Fraser) giving Meghan (Parisa Fitz-Henley) a bouquet of flowers, to the pair sharing a passionate kiss outdoors, to the moment when he pops the question.

“I don’t need my life to be this perfect royal picture. I just need you,” Harry sweetly tells his soon-to-be-bride.

RELATED: See the Faux Royal Fab Four! Lifetime Releases First Photos of Harry, Meghan, William and Kate

This trailer comes just days after Lifetime released the first set of official stills from the upcoming film, including some with a bonus couple — Prince William and Kate Middleton!

One shot shows the faux royal foursome smiling as they dine together, with a laughing Harry wrapping his arm around Meghan. Next to them, William (Burgess Abernethy) and Princess Kate (Laura Mitchell) share a loving gaze.

Michael Courtney

RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Lifetime Movie Character Looks Exactly Like Her

The movie will start with the couple’s first date, which was set up by a mutual friend, and continue through their engagement.

William and Kate’s romance also got the Hollywood treatment in two TV movies. Released around the time of the couple’s 2011 wedding, both followed their relationship, which started when they were both students at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

The first aired on Lifetime, and the other on Hallmark — a channel that Meghan worked with multiple times throughout her acting career.

Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance premieres Sunday, May 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime, less than a week before the couple tie the knot on May 19.