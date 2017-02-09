Late Royal Family Friend Tara Palmer-Tomkinson Told Princess Kate That William Would Be Back After Their 2007 Split

Royal family friend and socialite Tara Palmer-Tomkinson, who was found dead in her London home this week, once consoled Princess Kate during her brief 2007 break from Prince William. Palmer-Tomkinson assured Kate that the split would be short-lived.

“When they briefly split up I said to her, ‘He’ll be back, don’t worry,’ ” she told the Mail on Sunday in 2012

Palmer-Tomkinson and the then-Kate Middleton spent time together at Palmer-Tomlinson’s brother-in-law’s book launch party soon after the future royal’s split from William.

“During the split, people were being kind of horrible to her, but I knew William would be back as soon as he realized what he was missing out on,” Palmer-Tomlinson told the outlet.

Palmer-Tomkinson first met Kate at the Klosters, a royal-favorite ski spot in Switzerland (and where William and Kate made their public debut as a couple in 2004). And she said she always thought William and Kate were a good match.

In 2012, a year after the couple’s wedding — which Palmer-Tomkinson attended — she said Kate was doing “such a good job.”

“She is beautiful and capable, sort of super-grounded, but really fun too,” she said. “I think she has done something amazing – I am really proud of her. Whenever I see her on the cover of another magazine I smile.”

She also said that Kate made her think of William’s late mother, Princess Diana. “She reminds me of his mother – something about her eyes.”

Palmer-Tomlinson grew up close to the royal family, and her parents are good friends of Prince Charles. The two families would frequently spend time together, and regularly went on ski trips. She also shared a close relationship with William and his brother, Prince Harry, throughout her childhood.

“William, Harry and me – we grew up together,” she said. “They are lovely, naughty boys. There is a complete code of trust there, a code that says, ‘Zip it and treasure it’. I have a thing about trust: it is priceless.”